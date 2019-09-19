Amber Alert issued for missing baby on Long Island

DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island issued an Amber Alert for a six-month old baby who they say was taken by his father without permission in Deer Park Wednesday.Following a physical altercation with the baby's mother at Tanger Outlets, Bryan Quinteros took the baby, Daniel Quinteros, and threatened not to bring him back, according to police.Daniel is a six-month old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 19 pounds, 11 ounces, and 28-inches long. He was last seen wearing a black and white horizontal striped onesie and black sweatpants.Bryan Quinteros, 19, is described as Hispanic and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2019 Honda Civic with New York license plate number JEZ-1680.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Bryan or Daniel Quinteros should call 911, First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.