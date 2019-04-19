Amber Alert issued for California teen whose mom is suspect in murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother and a man who are wanted suspects in a Carson murder investigation.

CARSON, California (WABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a California teenager after investigators learned she was last seen with her mother and a man who are suspects in a murder and considered "armed and dangerous."

Detectives are looking for 15-year-old Alora Benitez, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Torrance accompanied by her mother, Maricela Mercado, and Roman Cerratos, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Mercado, 40, and Cerratos, 39, are suspects in the homicide that occurred on Tuesday in Carson, California, according to the sheriff's department. The victim, whose name was not released, was found dead in the front seat of a white Audi near a business district in the Southern California town.

"They are considered armed and dangerous," sheriff's officials said of Mercado and Ceratos in a statement.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic girl, approximately 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"The fact that she is traveling with two people wanted in connection with a murder, we felt prudent that we get this information out to the public as safe as possible for the safe return of Miss Benitez," one investigator said.

Anyone who spots them or the vehicle is asked to not approach them, but to call 911.

"Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau is requesting the public's assistance in locating Alora and safely returning her to her family," the sheriff's department statement reads. "Please do not take independent action, call 9-1-1 and alert local police or sheriff's officials."

Anyone with information can also contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau, Detective Lawler or Detective Blagg at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamurderamber alertmissing girl
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 men shot in attempted home invasion in Queens
Video apparently shows shootout that injured NYPD officer
Flying ladder smashes into windshield on highway
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain moves in Friday night
Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice loses immigration appeal
Search for woman in liquid attack at Bronx subway station
More charges for man accused of claiming to be missing child
Show More
Knifepoint robbery caught on camera on Long Island
Mueller Report Release: Subpoena issued
Half-naked woman cries for help on stranger's front porch
3 NYC parents face fines over not vaccinating kids amid mandate
Couple accused of forcing day laborer into sex at gunpoint
More TOP STORIES News