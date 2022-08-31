Amber Alert canceled: 13-year-old girl found safe in Brooklyn after abduction in Pennsylvania

Police in Reading, Pa. say a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe in New York City after she was abducted on August 31, 2022.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Pennsylvania was found safe in Brooklyn Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a call for a 13-year-old girl not wearing any shoes and found that it was Janae Kalia-Henry, a missing girl from Reading.

She was located at Glenmore Avenue in East New York.

the search for Kalia-Henry prompted an Amber Alert Wednesday.

Police believe the she was abducted by an unknown man who was traveling in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a PA registration.

Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Further details on her disappearance were not immediately known.

A tip led police to believe that the man, who allegedly abducted the 13-year-old girl, could be in New York.

A 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Brooklyn after the girl was located.

He is being held on state charges and will be arraigned.

The relationship between the two remains unknown.

The girl is on her way home to be reunited with family.

