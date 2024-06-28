Amber Alert: 2-year-old boy believed taken by mother's ex-boyfriend in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy in New Jersey.

Police say Zander Abad was last seen in a vehicle on Piercy Street in Paterson.

Zander is believed to have been taken by Junior Nunez, who appears to be his mother's ex-boyfriend.

He was driving a 2012 Black Acura MDX with a NJ license plate Y78SYU.

Authorities have reason to believe he was headed to New York City.

The Amber Alert, sent at around 1:36 a.m., woke up many in North Jersey. It was sent a second time at 1:45 a.m. and a third time around 2 a.m.

It is rare for an Amber Alert to go out that often.

If you see Abad, Nunez, or the vehicle, you are asked to call the police immediately.

