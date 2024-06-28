Amber Alert: 2-year-old boy believed taken by mother's ex-boyfriend in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy in New Jersey.
Police say Zander Abad was last seen in a vehicle on Piercy Street in Paterson.
Zander is believed to have been taken by Junior Nunez, who appears to be his mother's ex-boyfriend.
He was driving a 2012 Black Acura MDX with a NJ license plate Y78SYU.
Authorities have reason to believe he was headed to New York City.
The Amber Alert, sent at around 1:36 a.m., woke up many in North Jersey. It was sent a second time at 1:45 a.m. and a third time around 2 a.m.
It is rare for an Amber Alert to go out that often.
If you see Abad, Nunez, or the vehicle, you are asked to call the police immediately.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.