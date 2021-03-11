American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at JFK

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport on Wednesday night.

AA Flight 2124 from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was initially headed to LaGuardia Airport when the airline said it had a possible mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely at JFK at 7 p.m. after the pilot declared an emergency due to a hydraulic issue, the FAA said.

Passengers were deplaned onto the tarmac.

A maintenance team from American Airlines was inspecting the aircraft.

Just one week ago, a JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport due to an issue with one of the aircraft's hydraulic flaps.

And last Friday, an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing in Newark after pilots noticed a possible problem with an engine oil pressure indicator.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Man, 91, recovering after accidentally being vaccinated twice in one day
EMBED More News Videos

A 91-year-old Ohio man is recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityfaaamerican airlinesflight emergencyjfk international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence
Residents fed up with illegal cruising of dirt bikes, ATVs on streets
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
Biden to purchase 100M more J&J COVID vaccine doses
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on NYC street
Show More
Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say
'Angels' use free time to book vaccine appointments for teachers
The Countdown: House approves historic relief bill, protests grow against Cuomo
Why Harry and Meghan's son Archie is not a prince
Former campers rally to save YMCA summer camps
More TOP STORIES News