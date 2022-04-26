Health & Fitness

Autism Awareness Month: American Dream hosting sensory days at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the American Dream mall in New Jersey is hosting two sensory days at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For these two days, Nickelodeon Universe has been designed to minimize sensory triggers and promote a safe environment for the autism community.

In addition to the two sensory days, American Dream is further supporting the autism community by donating all proceeds from the fountain in the Garden to Spectrum Works, a unique nonprofit organization that's dedicated to inclusion and education, during the month of April.

The sensory days will run from noon to 7 p.m., and a ticket purchase includes full day admission.

American Dream has a mix of entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford,.

The mall is also home to DreamWorks Water Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, and the Dream Wheel, a 300-foot observation wheel overlook the New York City skyline.

CLICK HERE for ticket information or to purchase.

There is a wave of excitement at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands.


