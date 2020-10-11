Hobbies & Interests

Year-round wave pool now open at American Dream Mall

By Eyewitness News
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a wave of excitement at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands.

Management unveiled a year-round wave pool that creates four feet high waves.

The owners say they use surfing as a form of therapy.

Indoor skiing is back at American Dream Mall

"For people that have disabilities and challenges, this is as awesome as we can do," said Cliff Skudin.

The pool is heated, and the air temperature is kept at 80 degrees.

American Dream Mall reopens with restrictions
