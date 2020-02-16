american idol

'American Idol' judges talk inspiration ahead of season 3, premiering Sunday on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- Season three of "American Idol" is back and bigger than ever!

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are all returning as judges for the singing competition and told Good Morning America just how much it means to mentor America's next major music star.

"This is not just a job, y'all. This is, like, a passion and, and we felt it ... This is where we get to take all of what we've learned and, like, give these kids some kind of shortcuts," Perry said.

The judges said it's important to point out contestants' talents, as some never realized their potential.

"It baffles me that some of these kids will come in so raw ... beautifully talented, and no one's ever told 'em," Bryan said.

"I came in as Dad," Richie added. "I didn't realize that, but I found out so many of them never had that experience."

RELATED: Bobby Bones back as in-house mentor for season 3 of 'American Idol'

This encouragement is reciprocal: The judges said the contestants are also inspiring them.

"They inspire us to come back and practice what we preach," Bryan said.

"It just reminds me, look, there was no music business first. It was always the music," Perry added.

RELATED: Katy Perry says she can't afford to invite fellow 'American Idol' judges to her wedding on 'Kimmel'

Season three of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8|7c.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlionel richieabckaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
New Yorkers make top 10 on 'American Idol'
'Idol' judges talk about home performances, top 10
2 'American Idol' contestants from NY help make history
'American Idol' judges share challenges, benefits of all-remote show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News