Pride of Patchogue: Local 'American Idol' contestant Christian Guardino stuns judges with classic

It was Disney night on American Idol, and local star Christian Guardino turned to a classic to stun the judges.Guardino earned rave reviews for his performance of 'Circle of Life,' but there was a big cut tonight. Was it enough for him to advance to the top 7? It was!Guardino had to sweat it out a bit, but he was announced as the final singer in the top 7.To celebrate the 20th season, American Idol greats and special guests will reunite on the Idol stage, including Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.