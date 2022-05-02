Pride of Patchogue: Local 'American Idol' contestant Christian Guardino stuns judges with classic

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

'American Idol' narrows the field to top seven contestants

It was Disney night on American Idol, and local star Christian Guardino turned to a classic to stun the judges.

Guardino earned rave reviews for his performance of 'Circle of Life,' but there was a big cut tonight. Was it enough for him to advance to the top 7? It was!

Guardino had to sweat it out a bit, but he was announced as the final singer in the top 7.

To celebrate the 20th season, American Idol greats and special guests will reunite on the Idol stage, including Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

You can watch it on Monday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patchoguesuffolk countyentertainmentsingingmusicamerican idol
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Large fight causes chaos at Roosevelt Field Mall
New NYPD crimefighting strategy to start on Monday
March held to honor boy shot while eating dinner in car
Food delivery worker shot to death while on scooter in Queens
Empire State Building celebrates 91 years
Man stabbed to death inside popular Dave & Buster's in NYC
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Show More
Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending
Preview: 2022 Met Gala 'Gilded Glamour'
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
AccuWeather: A few showers
27-year-old man found shot in the head on Upper West Side
More TOP STORIES News