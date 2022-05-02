Amtrak suspended between NYC, Philadelphia; NJ Transit also impacted

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Amtrak service is suspended or modified between New York City and Philadelphia due to a power issue of the railroad stemming from a car accident that struck a pole.The crash happened on Talmage Road in Edison, New Jersey, and is also impacting NJ Transit.All Acela trains have been canceled, while Keystone Service and Northeast Regional trains are either canceled or terminating in Philadelphia.New Jersey Transit Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between Rahway and Trenton.NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY.New Jersey Coast Line service is subject to up to 45-minute delays in both directions.----------