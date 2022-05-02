Amtrak suspended between NYC, Philadelphia; NJ Transit also impacted

The crash happened on Talmage Road in Edison, New Jersey, and is also impacting NJ Transit.
All Acela trains have been canceled, while Keystone Service and Northeast Regional trains are either canceled or terminating in Philadelphia.
New Jersey Transit Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between Rahway and Trenton.
NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY.
New Jersey Coast Line service is subject to up to 45-minute delays in both directions.
ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip