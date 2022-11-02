Amtrak trains between Penn Station and Philadelphia stopped, NJ Transit delayed Wednesday morning

The Wednesday morning commute got off to a rough start as Amtrak stopped some trains while New Jersey Transit was experiencing delays up to 45 minutes.

On Twitter, Amtrak issued a service advisory just after 5:30 a.m., saying trains between Penn Station and Philadelphia were stopped due to an ongoing signal power outage.

An hour later, trains remained temporarily stopped.

Just before 6:30 a.m., NJ Transit reported delays with its Northeast Corridor eastbound rail service of up to 45 minutes due to an earlier Amtrak overhead wire issue near Trenton.

As of 7 a.m., delays were down to around 30 minutes.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

