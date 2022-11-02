  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Amtrak trains between Penn Station and Philadelphia stopped, NJ Transit delayed Wednesday morning

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 11:15AM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

The Wednesday morning commute got off to a rough start as Amtrak stopped some trains while New Jersey Transit was experiencing delays up to 45 minutes.

On Twitter, Amtrak issued a service advisory just after 5:30 a.m., saying trains between Penn Station and Philadelphia were stopped due to an ongoing signal power outage.

An hour later, trains remained temporarily stopped.

Just before 6:30 a.m., NJ Transit reported delays with its Northeast Corridor eastbound rail service of up to 45 minutes due to an earlier Amtrak overhead wire issue near Trenton.

As of 7 a.m., delays were down to around 30 minutes.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.