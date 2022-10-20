Weather or Not: Lee Goldberg's 2022 winter outlook

In the latest edition of 'Weather Or Not,' Lee Goldberg talks about what we can expect this winter.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this episode of Weather or Not, it's all about those words that are creeping into the seven-day forecast like frost and freeze and ice and snow.

There is plenty to consider in the forecast as the tristate transitions into the winter months.

La Nina, warm ocean temperatures, and even a volcanic eruption earlier this year may all play a role in how much snow or frigid weather comes to the area.

In this episode of Weather or Not, WABC Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg chats with AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok about the months ahead.

You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can enjoy "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."

