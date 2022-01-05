the countdown

The Countdown: Cuomo charge dropped; What to know about child tax credit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Albany DA won't prosecute Andrew Cuomo over alleged forcible touching

Albany District Attorney David Soares has declined to go forward with a forcible touching charge against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The criminal charge was the only one to result from a report by the New York Attorney General's office that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. The decision to discontinue criminal prosecution is unrelated to any possible civil liability.

Law enforcement on alert ahead of Capitol riot anniversary
The Department of Homeland Security is warning all officers to be on the lookout for violent extremists who may be plotting attacks around the anniversary of January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
No more monthly child tax credit payments are coming, but the IRS is sending more information to parents, which could help them figure out if they owe money on their taxes.

