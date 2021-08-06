'No avenues for him to be able to stay in office,' Cuomo ally Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10930991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has more on the fallous from the AG report into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The calls on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign don't seem to be moving him.The New York State Assembly is preparing for their investigation and the State Senate is hiring attorneys.The New York States Assembly Judiciary Committee is giving Governor Cuomo one more week to submit any additional evidence as it moves toward potential articles of impeachment against him.While some want this process to move quickly, others want to make sure they do this correctly, and not leave any loopholes for the governor.The state democratic chair told Eyewitness News what he told the governor during a phone call earlier this week."There were no avenues for him to be able to stay in office. I saw an impeachment coming down the road from the Assembly and then conviction in the Senate and removal and I just felt that would be an awful way for him to leave office," said Jay Jacobs Jacobs, New York State Democratic Chairman."Just get the hell out of the way. I mean, in the end, maybe he could close off his career with one act of dignity and decency and just step aside," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.The governor's spokesman released a statement saying, "The Assembly has said it is doing a full and thorough review of the complaints and has offered the Governor and his team an opportunity to present facts and their perspective," he wrote. "The Governor appreciates the opportunity."The Judiciary Committee has scheduled its next meeting on the matter for Monday.The district attorney from Oswego County is now joining those from Albany, Manhattan, Nassau, Suffolk counties in requesting information from the Attorney General's Office regarding allegations against the governor - and asking for the victims to come forward.A Marist poll released Wednesday shows 59% of New York voters want Cuomo to resign now. Only 32% say should serve out the remainder of his term.----------