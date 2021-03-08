5 women now accuse Cuomo of sex harassment, calls grow for resignation by NY lawmakers

The governor said he is standing his ground that he will not resign, at least until the results of the investigation from the state attorney general.
Now a total of five women are saying they were sexually harassed by Governor Cuomo.
One new allegation is from Ana Liss, who says the governor questioned her about her intimate life and kissed her on the hand.
Liss has reportedly said that at first, she thought it was harmless flirtation, but later found it inappropriate.
The other new accuser is Karen Hinton, who worked as a press aide for Cuomo and later served as Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary, is the latest accuser.
"Attacking the accuser is the classic playbook of powerful men trying to protect themselves," Hinton said.
Hinton told The Washington Post back in 2000 when she was a press aide for the governor at 'HUD,' he summoned her to a hotel room, pulled her towards him, and held her.
Cuomo dismissed Hinton as a longtime critic of his whose account required context.
"What she said is not true," Cuomo said of accusations by Hinton.
WATCH: Cuomo addresses calls to resign, answers questions following new allegations:
But his defense didn't stop one of the state's top Democrats, Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins from saying, "New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health, and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign."
"The allegations pertaining to the governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace, or anywhere else," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. "I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor's ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."
The governor pushed back.
"I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn't elected by politicians. I'm not going to resign because of allegations. The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic," Cuomo said.
The statehouse speaker did not call for the governor to resign.
Cuomo noted Sen. Schumer and the White House have signaled a willingness to wait for the outcome of an investigation overseen by the state attorney general.
WATCH: Cuomo addresses calls to resign, answers questions following new allegations:
In addition, two men have reported that the governor created a toxic workplace by berating them and being verbally abusive.
The New York Working Families Party said if Cuomo refuses to step down, he should be impeached:
"Thank you Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for bravely standing up for all New Yorkers and calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. If the Governor continues to disregard the wellbeing of New Yorkers and refuses to step down, then the Assembly must embrace its constitutional duty and begin impeachment proceedings to remove the Governor from office immediately. New Yorkers are facing an ongoing public health and economic crisis, combined with an absence of ethical and transparent executive leadership in Albany. Now more than ever, we urge our state legislators to step forward and lead."
Meanwhile, Cuomo said he would sign the bill that curbs his emergency pandemic authority.
"I'm signing today the Legislature's emergency powers bill and I'm going to implement it today with a significant change," Cuomo said.
WATCH | Cuomo reiterates that he will not resign:
Cuomo's initial accusers, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, both tweeted Saturday night after the latest victims came forward.
Yes I am crying because I am proud of all the women who have come forward. And those who have helped us do so.— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021
I am very proud of Ana Liss. She is brave and she speaks for me too.— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021
“I just wish—I wish that @NYGovCuomo took me seriously,” she said.
It’s extremely destructive that our boss, the governor of New York, treated us this way. https://t.co/SsRNg77QkB
Ana Liss “said she was proud of her role in the Executive Chamber but was dismayed that the governor never asked her about her work, focusing instead on personal questions or her appearance.” https://t.co/qqJJcaqrne— Charlotte Bennett (@_char_bennett_) March 7, 2021
Cuomo said he was not aware at any time that Bennett felt "uncomfortable" at the time she has said she raised her allegations with Cuomo's counsel.
WATCH | Local politicians react to Cuomo sexual harassment allegations
Cuomo's Senior Advisor Rich Azzopardi also said that "reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures."
"At the public open house mansion reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures," Azzopardi said. "That's what people in politics do."
On Wednesday during a press briefing, Cuomo explained how his usual custom "is to kiss and to hug and make that gesture."
"I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed, and I get it," Cuomo said. "And I'm going to learn from it."'
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was asked on CBS' "Face The Nation" on whether Cuomo should resign.
"I say this is deeply troubling, deeply concerning," he said. "Let's let this independent investigation play out, hopefully on an expedited basis, see what that comes out. And then and then see where we go from there."
