Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19

Yang released a statement on Tuesday.
"After testing negative as recently as this weekend, today I took a COVID rapid test and received a positive result. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor. During this time, I will continue to attend as many virtual events as possible, in addition to working with our incredible campaign team to continue our mission of getting New York City back on its feet. When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city's future. Our team has begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with me. Our safety protocols require staffers who participate in in-person campaign activities get tested on a weekly basis. As always, I urge everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov."
Yang recently gave his first one-on-one television interview since officially launching his campaign with Eyewitness News.
He spoke about some of the biggest issues the city is facing -- such as the NYPD, indoor dining and the city's teachers' union.
