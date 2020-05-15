Coronavirus News: Free pet food available in NYC, other locations through ASPCA

Locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx are offering free dog and cat food and supplies for struggling pet owners.
Orders are made by appointment only.
Since April the ASPCA has fed more than 10,000 animals through its distribution centers.
Appointments can be made by calling 877-204-8821 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
