Coronavirus

'Pitch Perfect' star Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, warns people to wear a mask

The actress revealed she contracted the coronavirus after going outside without a mask and still has lingering symptoms.
Anna Camp revealed she contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and opened up about her symptoms, some of which she still experiences today.

In an Instagram post, the "Pitch Perfect" actress shared that she was "extremely sick" for three weeks following a public outing without a mask.

"I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer," Camp shared with her fans. "One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it."



Camp said the virus was nothing like having the flu and experienced persistent symptoms including dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, fever and the complete loss of the sense of smell and taste.

"The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long-term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful," Camp wrote.

See also: Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with coronavirus

Although the actress has since tested negative for the virus, she shared that she still has lingering symptoms and can only smell about 30 percent of how she used to.

"I'm lucky. Because I didn't die. But people are. Please wear [your] mask," Camp said.

Camp urged her followers to do their part to curb the spread of the disease.

"I don't want any of you to go through what I did," Camp said.

See also: Anna Camp tackles tough role about dying with dignity in new movie 'Here Awhile'

