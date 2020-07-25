coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Man goes home after 122 days fighting virus

ALBERTSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man who spent months battling COVID-19 and nearly died is back at home on Long Island.

Anthony Bosco, a 62-year-old father of three, was released from rehab on Friday after spending 122 days fighting coronavirus.

He was admitted to North Shore University Hospital on March 24 -- four months ago.

Bosco, who recently retired as an MTA Safety training expert, suffered a series of complications and setbacks but pulled through.

"It's great, it's the greatest thing to be with my family for the first time in four months, and that I'm able to do so and I got really sick but I'm obviously here to say hi from six feet above ground," he said.

Bosco spent 30 days on a ventilator and suffered many close calls of death, but his family refused the DNR option.

At Northwell Health Stern Family Center for Rehabilitation, he had to relearn how to walk and talk.

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



More TOP STORIES News