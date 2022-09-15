Funeral for MLB pitcher-turned-Port Authority Officer Anthony Varvaro

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Port Authority police officer and former MLB player Anthony Varvaro is being laid to rest Thursday.

The Staten Island native was killed in a wrong-way crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday. He was on his way to work at a 9/11 ceremony.

Officer Varvaro's funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. in Tompkinsville on Staten Island, followed by internment at St. Peter's Cemetery.

Earlier, family and friends paid their respects at Matthew Funeral Home on Staten Island, where the first of three wakes was held Tuesday evening.

Tributes have poured in for the 37-year-old officer, who grew up in Westerleigh, Staten Island and played six seasons of professional baseball after a standout collegiate career at St. John's.

"Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person," said Mike Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John's during all three of Varvaro's seasons there. "My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers."

Varvaro retired in 2016 after stints with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox and went on to join the Port Authority Police Department.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center - including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department - our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole and Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement after the fatal crash.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson Bay Extension East in Jersey City.

Police say 30-year-old Henry Plazas, of Bridgewater, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when he struck Varvano's car head on.

Both drivers were killed.

Officer Varvaro leaves behind a wife and four children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

