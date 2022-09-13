Wake to be held for Port Authority cop, ex-MLB pitcher, killed in crash on way to 9/11 event

Former MLB pitcher-turned-Port Authority Officer Anthony Varvaro was killed in a wrong-way crash on his way to the the 9/11 ceremony Sunday.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A wake will be held Tuesday evening for a Port Authority police officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash on his way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher turned Port Authority police officer Anthony Varvaro was on his way to serve in the 9/11 ceremony at the World Trade Center Sunday when he was killed in a wrong-way crash.

Tributes poured in for the 37-year-old officer, who grew up in Westerleigh on Staten Island and played six seasons of professional baseball after a standout collegiate career at St. John's.

Varvaro retired in 2016 and joined the Port Authority Police Department after playing with a handful of major league teams.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike Hudson Bay Extension East in Jersey City, where police say 30-year-old Henry Plazas, of Bridgewater, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when he struck Varvano's car head on.

Both drivers were killed.

St. John's head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he was "at a loss for words" over Varvaro's death.

"Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person," said Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John's during all three of Varvaro's seasons there. "My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers."

Port Authority officials said in a statement that Varvaro "represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service."

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center - including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department - our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro," said the statement by Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole and Executive Director Rick Cotton.

Varvaro, who studied criminal justice at St. John's and graduated in 2005, told the student newspaper, The Torch, in December 2016 that he inquired about police jobs at the Port Authority while pitching in the majors.

"I figured that I had a pretty successful career in baseball," he told the newspaper. "I had played a number of seasons, and I was fine moving on to the next step of my life."

Port Authority officials said Varvaro became a police officer in December 2016 and was assigned to patrol for nearly five years before transferring to the Port Authority Police Academy to become an instructor.

He also worked with Little Leaguers.

"We are sad to announce the passing of our President, Friend, Coach, Husband, and Father Anthony Varvaro," Sailor's Snug Harbor Little League said. "The Snug Harbor LL community is deeply saddened by the loss of Anthony. Not only was Anthony the President he was a tremendous person. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Wakes will be held for Varvaro from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Matthew Funeral Home on Staten Island.

There will be two other wakes held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and Varvaro will be laid to rest at Saint Peter's Cemetery.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

RELATED | 9/11 21 years later: Reflections, photos and stories

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.