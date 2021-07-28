Sketch released in Canal Street subway station anti-Asian attack

By Eyewitness News
Sketch released of man wanted in anti-Asian attack in Lower Manhattan

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD released a sketch of a man wanted in an anti-Asian attack in Manhattan.

It happened back on November 5, 2020 at the Canal Street Subway station at around 10:45 p.m., but the victim did not report the attack until last month.

Police say the man made anti-Chinese statements toward the 47-year-old woman, before kicking her in the shoulder and side.



The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

