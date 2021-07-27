Man survives transformer explosion on Queens sidewalk

Man survives transformer explosion on NYC sidewalk

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in Queens.

The incident happened July 22 around 5:30 p.m. on 117-25 Farmers Boulevard.

Barry West, 57, was walking to pay for his phone bill when the transformer exploded, knocking him to the ground.

West remains at Nassau Medical Center on Tuesday where he is recovering from second-degree burns.



Con Edison is investigating the cause of the explosion and released the following statement:

"The safety of the public, our customers, and our employees is our number one priority. We are fully investigating the cause of this event which caused serious injury to a member of the public. We express our sincere concern for the victim and our regret for this incident. We wish him a full and fast recovery."

