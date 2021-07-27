Police say driver who hit Uber in deadly Long Island crash was speeding, had pot in car

It happened just before midnight Saturday in Quogue, where authorities say 22-year-old Justin Mendez was speeding when he veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Toyota Prius operated by an Uber driver with four passengers.
That driver, 32-year-old Farhan Zahid, and passengers 20-year-old Michael Farrell, his 25-year-old brother James Farrell, and 25-year-old Ryan Kiess were all killed.
The fourth Uber passenger, 22-year-old Brianna Maglio, remains in critical condition. She is Kiess' longtime girlfriend.
Mendez also died.
"We are grieving with them," Quogue Mayor Peter Sartorius said.
Village Police Chief Christopher Isola said a Quogue officer traveling eastbound saw Mendez speeding in the westbound lanes and turned around to pull him over, but the officer didn't catch up before the crash.
The officer did turn on the cruiser's lights, but at that point, he couldn't see Mendez's car.
An autopsy and toxicology report are pending, and investigators are also looking into whether Mendez was texting.
Some marijuana was reportedly found in the passenger compartment, though officials did not say how much.
Maglio remains at South Shore University Hospital, and investigators have spoken with her family.
A witness told police Mendez turned off his headlights, and radar and officer visual placed his vehicle at roughly 55 miles per hour.
The NTSB is involved in the investigation, as is the New York Attorney General's Office.
"We will exhaust every means to find out how this happened," Isola said.
Kiess and the Farrell brothers had all been friends since childhood and lived only a few houses away from one another in Manhasset. They all attended Manhasset Secondary School, where they played lacrosse.
"This is an unthinkable tragedy both personally and professionally for me," Principal Dean Schlanger said in a statement. "I had the pleasure of knowing Michael, James and Ryan, as well as their families, while students from 7th-12th grades and beyond. These boys come from beloved families who are extremely connected and valued members of our community. All three of them were fun, bright and well-rounded gentlemen both on and off the playing field and will leave a profound and positive impact on our school community. I am truly saddened over their losses and send my most sincere condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones."
Michael Farrell attended Villanova University studying finance and real estate.
"It is with great sadness that I write to share the tragic news that Michael Farrell, a rising junior in the Villanova School of Business, passed away in a car accident on Long Island, N.Y., this past weekend," Vice President for Student Life Kathleen Byrnes said in a message to students, faculty and staff. "We want to extend our deepest sympathy to Michael's family and friends on this heartbreaking loss. Michael's brother, James, also passed away in the accident. We ask that you keep Michael, James and their family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. The University Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are available for anyone who is grieving and wishes to talk with someone."
James Farrell captained the University of Pennsylvania lacrosse team in 2018.
Our hearts are broken following the news out of Long Island this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Farrell family.— Penn Men's Lacrosse (@PennMensLax) July 26, 2021
James was a captain during the 2018 season for us. pic.twitter.com/MDHl9gnor0
Kiess was a graduate of the University of Scranton and also played lacrosse, as did Maglio.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kiess and Maglio families and their circle of friends at this very difficult time," university President Rev. Joseph Marina said. "Both Ryan and Brianna graduated from Scranton and both also played for Scranton's Lacrosse teams. Brianna earned her Bachelor's degree in nursing in 2019; Ryan his bachelor's degree in accounting in 2018 and his master of accountancy degree in 2020. They have many friends at Scranton who have been touched by their lives. With heavy hearts, we will continue to pray and extend our love to everyone impacted by this tragic accident.:"
Zahid had been driving for Uber for two years, the company said.
"Our thoughts are with the families of Mr. Zahid and the four others who lost their lives in this heartbreaking crash, and we hope the survivor makes a full recovery," the company said in a statement.
