Tractor trailer overturns spilling vegetables on Brooklyn Queens Expressway

It happened on the eastbound BQE at Flushing Avenue.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene.
A mess of vegetables, believed to be peppers, were all over the expressway.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
However, only the left lane was open and the Flushing Avenue exit was closed while crews cleaned up the spill.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
