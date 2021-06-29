Stabbings investigated as possible hate crimes after NYC Pride weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10842147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 20-year-old man who spent the day on Sunday at the Pride March was stabbed after he stood up to an armed bully who was harassing women at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.

NEW YORK CITY -- Multiple stabbings are being investigated as potential hate crimes following Pride weekend in New York City.The most recent attack happened on an uptown 2 train overnight, when the train was making local 1 train stops.The victim boarded at 23rd Street and 7th Avenue, and by the time the train got to Penn Station, he'd been stabbed.The NYPD has released a picture of the suspect.The attack happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday as many people headed home from Pride events.Police say the suspect is accused of making anti-gay statements, including the f word.The victim didn't like that and exchanged words with the suspect.They got into a fight and the victim ended up being stabbed. He was treated at the hospital.Before that, on Sunday around 8:45 p.m., there was another stabbing, this one at George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.People heading home from Pride events in Manhattan say they intervened after seeing a woman being harassed.It ended with a 20-year-old man getting stabbed in the shoulder and also called the f word.47-year-old Eric Shields of Norfolk, Virginia was arrested.Eyewitness News spoke to that stabbing victim."Glad to be home, the other guy is where he should be," said Dylan Spinoza. "It's upsetting. I don't understand how people can think they are above somebody else.""I'm very proud of him for helping somebody," said Dylan's mother, Marisa Spinoza. "I was worried when it happened, because these days you don't know what people have with them."Authorities say the suspect, Eric Shields, is no stranger to police.He was charged with assault, weapons possession, menacing, and harassment.----------