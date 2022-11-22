NY Governor Kathy Hochul announces security grants in anti-hate crime action plan

Gov. Hochul will announce a public education campaign and security grants for locations threatened by recent incidents of hate.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After the mass shooting in Colorado that devastated the LGBTQ community, Governor Kathy Hochul is increasing New York's anti-hate crime efforts.

Gov. Hochul is expected to announce new "actions to combat hate crimes" Tuesday morning including security grants for locations that have been targets of hate crimes in the past.

This comes after MTA police foiled a plot targeting the New York City Jewish community and now a manhunt for the suspect who repeatedly vandalized a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen.

The owner of VERS bar on 9th Avenue gave Eyewitness News security camera footage of the suspect hurling a giant rock at the window Saturday night.

He's done it three times in the last week.

"I worry what the next move will be and if they do it to other gay bars in the neighborhood," owner David Deparolesa said. "We need to get out the word and why we are talking."

VERS posted a photo of the rock hurled at the business on social media along with some cocktails with the caption, "business as usual."

Police released a new surveillance video of the suspect walking around a nearby bodega and are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

