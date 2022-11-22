The Countdown: Colorado nightclub shooting; NYC synagogue threats

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with two terrifying situations that developed over the weekend, both targeting minority communities.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with two terrifying situations that developed over the weekend, both targeting minority communities.

In Colorado Springs, a gunman opened fire inside a gay bar, killing five people and injuring at least 19 others.

On Monday, Eyewitness News learned that the suspect bought the gun he used legally, despite an arrest last year over a bomb and weapons threat involving his mother.

Meanwhile in New York City, two men were arrested for making threats against the Jewish community.

Police say their goal was to murder Jewish New Yorkers inside a synagogue. The suspects had a large knife and a semi-automatic gun in their possession.

One of the suspects posted alarming and threatening tweets which tipped officials off to the plan before catching up with them at Penn Station.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Buffalo snow

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration providing financial aid to 11 counties impacted by this weekend's potentially record-setting snowstorm in Western New York. Snow is no longer falling and now people in Buffalo and the surrounding area are digging out. Highways are reopening and most travel bans have been lifted. Businesses and schools in the hardest hit areas remained closed Monday. Those areas got pummeled with more than six feet of snow.

Massachusetts car into Apple store

One person was killed, and more than a dozen others were hurt when a car drove into an Apple store near Boston Monday morning. The people injured were both inside and outside the store. Some people were pinned up against the back wall of the store. Police have not said if the crash was intentional. The driver, a New Jersey resident, is also in a hospital and is with officers.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.