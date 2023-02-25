Extra Time: Ukrainian refugee reflects 1 year after Russian invasion

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine which sparked an international crisis.

The war has been bloody and devastating, but the people of Ukraine have shocked the world in standing toe-to-toe with its much larger foe.

Still, millions have had to flee the war-torn nation, and many have made it all the way across the Atlantic to the United States. About 270,000 have arrived in the U.S. since the start of the war.

GoFundMe has also directed $275 million towards the relocation and relief effort.

On Friday, we spoke with one woman who took us through the long and arduous journey from her original home in Ukraine to her new home in Brooklyn.

We have her story and more, plus 7+ Sports!

