Extra Time: Storm cleanup underway after EF-2 tornado hits New Jersey

In this first edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest details on the storm cleanup efforts underway in New Jersey after a tornado touched down Tuesday.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In this first edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest details on the storm cleanup efforts underway in New Jersey after a tornado touched down Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that it was an tornado that barreled through parts of New Jersey.

The agency says an EF-2 tornado touched down in Lawrence Township and West Windsor Tuesday afternoon, leaving a path of destruction behind.

EF-2 twisters can hit wind speeds of up to 135 mph. The agency says this one reached peak wind speeds of 110-115 mph.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom took a closer look.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Mayor Adams on NYC subways

It was one year ago that Mayor Eric Adams' subway safety plan went into effect. Overnight, Eyewitness News rode the subway exclusively with the mayor to see firsthand what kind of changes - if any - have resulted.

Ukraine 1 year later

This Friday marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation" in neighboring Ukraine. The rest of the world saw it for what it was, an unprovoked invasion. While some predicted the conflict would be over in a matter of days, the determination of the Ukranian people proved them wrong. What followed was a full-scale war and a humanitarian crisis that continues to this day.

Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman spoke to a member of Unicef, who has been on the ground in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. He talked about how Ukrainian children are dealing with the effects of war and what all Ukrainians currently need.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.