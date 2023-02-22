The Countdown: Severe storms wreak havoc in parts of New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have team coverage of a severe storm that caused significant damage in central New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene just moments after that weather event in West Windsor and Lawrenceville.

Several trees were seen knocked down and, on the road, and a nearby apartment complex sustained roof damage.

Eyewitness news reporter Toni Yates and photographer Angelo Martin rushed to the scene with an up-close look at the damage.

West Windsor Mayor Hemant Marathe also joined us over the phone with an update on how the town is handling the storm's impact.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Biden Ukraine speech

President Joe Biden addressed the world on Tuesday from Warsaw, Poland, just days ahead of the one-year mark of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. The president's message came one day after his visiting the war-torn country. It also came hours after yet another bombing by Russian forces.

Ohio train derailment

Fifteen thousand pounds of contaminated soil -- that's seven and a half tons -- and more than 1 million gallons of contaminated water have been excavated from the derailment site in East Palestine so far, Norfolk Southern said in a Monday evening bulletin.

