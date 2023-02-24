Extra Time: Santos talks 'national gun' in sit down with Eyewitness News

In this edition of Eyewitness News 'Extra Time,' embattled Congressman George Santos sits down for a one-on-one interview on a controversial new gun bill he has co-sponsored.

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans talked to Santos about his decision to co-sponsor a bill that would recognize the AR-15 rifle as the national gun of the United States.

It's the same type of weapon used in mass shootings in Buffalo, Sandy Hook, and Parkland, Florida.

Chantee Lans has more on Santos' thinking behind the legislation and some reaction from other New York officials.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Driver saved moments before train collided with truck stuck on tracks

A train collided with a truck struck on the tracks and the driver was rescued just in time. The crash happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Route 9W and New Main Street in Haverstraw, New York. A CSX train was traveling northbound when a tractor-trailer truck bottomed out and got stuck on the tracks. Witnesses flagged down police who helped get the driver out of the truck before the impact.

Adderall shortage

It's been more than four months since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first announced a national shortage of Adderall, the drug used by more than 41 million people diagnosed with ADHD. The shotrage caught many by surpise and left more than a few in a panic. CNN's Chris Nguyen joined our show with more details.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

