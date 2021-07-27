Suspect sought in anti-Muslim attacks in Queens

The most recent happened Sunday afternoon on Sutphin Boulevard.
Police say he threatened a 38-year-old woman with a knife while making anti-Muslim statements.
She wasn't hurt.
Police say the same man attacked four other people last month in two other incidents.
Both of those attacks left victims injured - and in both, police say, the suspect made statements against Muslims.
Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking the suspect down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | Lifeguard may have been bitten by shark at Jones Beach
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip