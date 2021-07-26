Lifeguard may have been bitten by shark at Jones Beach

The incident was reported near Central Mall at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.
The lifeguard reported a possible shark bite on his left calf that measured about 1 inch in length.
Swimming was immediately suspended at the beach and police responded with a drone to overfly and inspect the water.
EMTs on the scene provided initial treatment to the lifeguard who was referred to a local hospital for further examination and treatment.
After the drone flights yielded no sightings, the beach was reopened to swimming at 2:05 p.m.
The investigation into the nature of the bite continues.
NYS Parks said it is not yet clear if it was a shark or other form of marine life.
State Parks has implemented its shark alert protocols since two sand sharks were spotted last Thursday.
The two sand sharks about 4-5 feet in length were spotted close to the shoreline at Field 6 at Jones Beach. Swimming was prohibited for several hours.
The day before, on Wednesday, a shark was spotted by residents 25 yards off Nickerson Beach. Swimming stopped for an hour.
The State Department of Environmental Conservation offers the following shark safety tips:
-Avoid areas with seals.
-Avoid areas with schools of bait fish, often characterized by fish splashing on the surface, diving sea birds, or the presence of marine mammals such as dolphins.
-Avoid areas where people are fishing.
-Avoid swimming in the ocean at dusk, dawn, or night time.
-Avoid murky water.
-Avoid isolation. Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups.
-Swim close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom.
-Always follow instructions of lifeguards and parks staff.
-Adhere to all signage at beaches.
