Air, water patrols boosted after 2 days of shark sightings on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10902000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- After two days of shark sightings off the Coast of Nassau County, there's an increase in helicopter and marine patrols.County Executive Laura Curran and police officials say they are boosting the surveillance of the shoreline to help alert beachgoers and swimmers to the presence of sharks."I've directed the Nassau County Police Department to begin enhanced marine and helicopter patrols along the coast to keep an eye out for anything dangerous potentially lurking under the waters," Curran said. "We're not doing this to frighten people. We just want people to be aware of what is going on."On Thursday two sand sharks about 4-5 feet in length were Spotted close to the shoreline at Field 6 at Jones Beach.Swimming was prohibited for several hours.The day before on Wednesday a shark was spotted by residents 25 yards off Nickerson Beach. Swimming stopped for an hour.Meantime, in Suffolk County sharks were spotted feeding the week prior off Bridgehampton. Video of the sharks was captured by Tim Reagan.While unprovoked attacks remain uncommon, there are a few safety tips to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe.Officials say:- Don't get into the water if you see a shark or anything you suspect could be a shark. Also, tell the lifeguard right away if you spot one.- Don't swim alone. Sharks less likely to go at groups of people- Don't swim at dusk or dawn- Don't wear jewelry- Don't go in the water if bleedingLast year, Nassau County saw a record number of shark sightings, about 20. Sharks are attracted northward each summer by schools of fish and streams of warm water that flow from the subtropics and tropics.----------