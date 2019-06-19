Anti-Muslim messages sprayed on Sheepshead Bay elementary school

By
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who wrote some hate-filled messages in Brooklyn.

A worker at PS 52 on East 29th Street arrived at work Monday to discover a horrifying message on the front doors, "Kill Arabs," and now police have a suspect.

It's the man seen walking in this surveillance video. They say he's around 60 years old, about 5'10" tall, and 220 pounds, with partially bald white hair and a beard.

Police say Sunday night he spray painted "Kill Arabs" and "Muslims suck" on the doors of the elementary school.

On Monday morning, Councilman Chaim Deutsche tweeted pictures of graffiti on a B44 bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue at Avenue V.


It also read "Kill Arabs" just like the graffiti on the school.

Deutsche, who is the chair of the Jewish caucus, said that he immediately alerted the NYPD.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents and whether the same person is behind both of them.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

