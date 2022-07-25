Anti-Semitic flyers found on lawns of homes in 3 Long Island communities

Chantee Lans reports as homeowners in 3 communities on Long Island are on alert after dozens of anti-Semitic flyers were found on the lawns of homes.

OCEANSIDE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Homeowners in three communities on Long Island are on alert after dozens of anti-Semitic flyers were found on the lawns of homes.

The Nassau County Police Department is investigating around 30 cases reported in Oceanside, Rockville Centre, and Long Beach.

Police said over the last week neighbors have been finding piles of flyers scattered across their lawns.

The papers contain statements about Jewish media, bankers, medical professionals, and government officials, blaming them for everything that the creator of the flyers feels is wrong with America.

Police have reached out to an attorney attached to the flyer and the group that created them said the flyers are an example of free speech.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is Jewish, said the flyers are not freedom of speech.

Blakeman said the flyers were meant to alarm and harass people and to create an atmosphere of terror.

Homeowner Stephen Buckley was walking on Pearl Street in Oceanside when he spotted a packet of the flyers.

"This is a good area. Everybody gets along great with everybody around here. There's no problem whatsoever. Don't need stuff like that in this area, at all, or in Long Beach or in Rockville Centre. So, hopefully, the police get to whose doing it and they stop it," Buckley said.

Police have gotten security camera video from several of the homes.

Investigators believe they are looking for someone who drives a white Toyota Prius.

