Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Westchester County high school twice in 1 month

(Shutterstock)

SCARSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Officials said hate-filled graffiti was found inside a Westchester County high school for the second time in one month.

While officials did not describe the graffiti found in Scarsdale High School in detail, they noted that the scrawls were anti-Semitic in nature.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist school officials and local law enforcement in their investigation.

"We have been crystal clear that hateful acts -- whether they be in the form of graffiti or violence -- are completely unacceptable, and we will continue to call them out whenever and wherever we see them," Cuomo said in a statement.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the hate symbols are especially disturbing to find on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"The Westchester County Human Rights Commission is prepared to work with the school. Here in Westchester County we are proud of our diversity and will continue to teach and practice tolerance and acceptance. I want the people of Scarsdale, and this entire County, to know I will always stand with them," he said in a statement.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scarsdalewestchester countyhigh schoolanti semitism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
Funeral to be held for teen fatally stabbed at Long Island strip mall
Queen, Alicia Keys to kick off Global Citizen Festival in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather: Bonus beach day Saturday
Police: 5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City
Police car hits NYC skateboarder, causing serious injuries
Teenager's support dog brutally attacked, killed by Rottweiler
NYPD car rushing to call strikes pedestrian, Jeep on Staten Island
More TOP STORIES News