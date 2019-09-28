Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Westchester County high school twice in 1 month

SCARSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Officials said hate-filled graffiti was found inside a Westchester County high school for the second time in one month.While officials did not describe the graffiti found in Scarsdale High School in detail, they noted that the scrawls were anti-Semitic in nature.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist school officials and local law enforcement in their investigation."We have been crystal clear that hateful acts -- whether they be in the form of graffiti or violence -- are completely unacceptable, and we will continue to call them out whenever and wherever we see them," Cuomo said in a statement.Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the hate symbols are especially disturbing to find on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year."The Westchester County Human Rights Commission is prepared to work with the school. Here in Westchester County we are proud of our diversity and will continue to teach and practice tolerance and acceptance. I want the people of Scarsdale, and this entire County, to know I will always stand with them," he said in a statement.----------