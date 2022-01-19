anti-semitism

Police searching for woman who shouted anti-Semitic statement at children in Brooklyn

By Katherine Lavacca
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who shouted an anti-Semitic statement at children.

The woman approached an 8-year-old boy and two other children outside of a building on Avenue P around noon on Friday.

She then shouted, "Hitler should've killed you all. I'll kill you. I know where you live." And spit on the boy.

The woman turned around and walked along Avenue P toward Kimball Street.

Police say the woman is approximately in her 20's about 5'3" with long black straight hair.

She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black "Ugg" style boots.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

