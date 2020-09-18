Police: Man drew large swastika, racist graffiti at NYU building

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was drawn on a New York University building.

Police say the suspect drew a large swastika with a large marker and wrote "Jews/n******" at the Silver Center for Arts and Science at 31 Washington Place.

Another swastika included anti-Black statements underneath.

It is unknown where the vandalism took place at the building.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

