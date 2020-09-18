GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was drawn on a New York University building.
Police say the suspect drew a large swastika with a large marker and wrote "Jews/n******" at the Silver Center for Arts and Science at 31 Washington Place.
Another swastika included anti-Black statements underneath.
ALSO READ | New York Assemblywoman target of anti-Semitic vandalism
It is unknown where the vandalism took place at the building.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
ALSO READ | NJ Chinese restaurant vandalized with racist COVID graffiti
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Police: Man drew large swastika, racist graffiti at NYU building
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News