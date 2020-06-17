coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ Chinese restaurant vandalized with coronavirus graffiti

WYCKOFF, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Chinese restaurant in New Jersey was vandalized with hateful messages regarding the coroanvirus overnight Wednesday.

Cleaning crews spent the morning power washing and repainting the New Gourmet Garden, a family restaurant in Wyckoff that has been open for takeout and delivery during the pandemic.

It is located in a small strip with a nail salon in a Quick Mart, but the Chinese restaurant was the only one that was vandalized.

The owner said they arrived at the restaurant around 8 a.m. and the police were already there, so it appears someone had seen this graffiti and called 911.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime because of the messages that were spray-painted on the building, which include "coronavirus" and "COVID-19" with an arrow pointing at the front door and "Go home to China."

Customers said they were shocked and appalled and that Wyckoff is a welcoming place for all colors and cultures.

"This sickens me," Trisha Grover said. "I feel like this is the political climate of today, and it makes me very sad...I think they have hate in their heart, and it's a horrible thing to have hate in your heart, for someone you don't even know."

Authorities say this is the second time a business has been vandalized during the pandemic, and area residents are hoping police can track down the culprit.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wyckoffbergen countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyvandalismcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthbias crimenew jerseynew jersey newshate crimegraffiti
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 deaths reach all-time low in NY
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitals, group homes to allow visitors
Guidelines for hair, nail salons to reopen in New Jersey
Outdoor dining, indoor retail as NJ enters Stage 2 of reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC to enter Phase 2 on Monday, Governor Cuomo says
Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 deaths reach all-time low in NY
2 men injured by fireworks as complaints soar in NYC
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Governor Cuomo talks about his handling of the pandemic on 'GMA'
Missing NJ flight attendant Breyah Pruden found safe, police say
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
Show More
Police reform: Faster, more transparent discipline for NYPD
CT Phase 2: Nail salons, movie theaters back in business
FDA says people can infect their pets with coronavirus
NBA lays out its vision for restart of season at Disney
No Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven donates meals, offers app deals
More TOP STORIES News