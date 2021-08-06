At least 3 residents hurt in Hempstead apartment building fire

The fire started in a first-floor apartment on Clinton Street just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.
It appears the fire extended out the first floor and spread up the five-story building.
One woman could be seen being assisted down a ladder by a firefighter.
The extent of the injuries to those hurt is not yet known. One firefighter was also treated at the scene.
The fire was brought under control later Friday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
