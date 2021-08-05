Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in Queens office

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10930252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A sea of yellow cabs that was once a staple of Midtown Manhattan is now at a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in a Queens office Thursday.A cleaning person discovered the body 65-year-old Charles Zolot just before 6 a.m. on the second-floor of a building on 82nd Street in Elmhurst.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said he was laying on his back and had suffered a puncture wound to his chest and trauma to his back.There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.According to the website for Zolot's business, he was a divorce and child custody lawyer and also handled real estate disputes.Zolot was supposed to be in Queens Supreme Court Thursday on a case.----------