Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in Queens office

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in a Queens office Thursday.

A cleaning person discovered the body 65-year-old Charles Zolot just before 6 a.m. on the second-floor of a building on 82nd Street in Elmhurst.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was laying on his back and had suffered a puncture wound to his chest and trauma to his back.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the website for Zolot's business, he was a divorce and child custody lawyer and also handled real estate disputes.

Zolot was supposed to be in Queens Supreme Court Thursday on a case.

