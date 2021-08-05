Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in Queens office

A cleaning person discovered the body 65-year-old Charles Zolot just before 6 a.m. on the second-floor of a building on 82nd Street in Elmhurst.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he was laying on his back and had suffered a puncture wound to his chest and trauma to his back.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
According to the website for Zolot's business, he was a divorce and child custody lawyer and also handled real estate disputes.
Zolot was supposed to be in Queens Supreme Court Thursday on a case.
