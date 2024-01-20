Authorities say the two are responsible for at least 20 robberies

Police seeking 2 individuals for string of Apple headphone robberies in Manhattan and Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are looking for two people wanted in a string of robberies of Apple headphones in Manhattan and Queens.

Authorities say the two are responsible for at least 20 robberies dating back to September.

The NYPD released images of the two people they are looking for Saturday.

Investigators say they have stolen a motorcycle and at least 19 pairs of Apple headphones.

In most cases, the pair fled the scene on a moped or CitiBike.

None of the robbery victims suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

