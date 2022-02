April Grisanti disappearance: Norwalk police renew call for info in 1985 cold case

EMBED >More News Videos A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are renewing their call for information in a 1985 cold case in which a woman went missing after leaving a bar.April Grisanti was last seen leaving Anthony's Bar on Main Street in Norwalk on February 1, 1985.Earlier that night, she had been involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, James "Purple" Aaron.As Grisanti was leaving the bar at 12:15 a.m., Aaron forced her into his vehicle and drove off northbound on Main Street.She was never seen again.Aaron was arrested by Norwalk Police on February 10, 1985, for kidnapping and would be convicted and incarcerated until his release in December of 1991.Grisanti has never been located.Norwalk police are asking anyone with any information pertaining to her disappearance to contact Detective Daniel Serio of the Cold Case Unit at 203-854-3188.Information may also be anonymously provided on the Norwalk Police Department's Telephone Tipline at 203-854-3111.Anonymous Internet Tips can be sent via the Norwalk Police website at Norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted to TIP411 (847411) by typing NORWALKPD into the text field followed by the tip.----------