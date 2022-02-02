April Grisanti disappearance: Norwalk police renew call for info in 1985 cold case

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are renewing their call for information in a 1985 cold case in which a woman went missing after leaving a bar.

April Grisanti was last seen leaving Anthony's Bar on Main Street in Norwalk on February 1, 1985.

Earlier that night, she had been involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, James "Purple" Aaron.

ALSO READ | Dog electrocuted while walking over metal plate in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.


As Grisanti was leaving the bar at 12:15 a.m., Aaron forced her into his vehicle and drove off northbound on Main Street.

She was never seen again.


Aaron was arrested by Norwalk Police on February 10, 1985, for kidnapping and would be convicted and incarcerated until his release in December of 1991.

Grisanti has never been located.

Norwalk police are asking anyone with any information pertaining to her disappearance to contact Detective Daniel Serio of the Cold Case Unit at 203-854-3188.

Information may also be anonymously provided on the Norwalk Police Department's Telephone Tipline at 203-854-3111.

ALSO READ | 17-year-old student lobbies to get Asian American history taught in New Jersey public schools
EMBED More News Videos

Christina Huang lobbied for Asian American history to be taught in public schools, and her hard work has paid off and is now law in New Jersey. CeFaan Kim reports on this story.


Anonymous Internet Tips can be sent via the Norwalk Police website at Norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted to TIP411 (847411) by typing NORWALKPD into the text field followed by the tip.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalkfairfield countykidnappingabductioncold casemissing woman
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora | LIVE
Off-duty NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in Queens
Washington's NFL team announces new name
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Search for attacker who stabbed man in stomach on Upper West Side
Staten Island Chuck says early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil
Exclusive: Staff at Newark hospital overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild
Meat cleaver intercepted by officers at Long Island jail
COVID Updates: Omicron cases trending downward for adults and kids
Snow plow driver suspended, allegedly blasted Jewish men with snow
Suspect arrested after 2 Virginia college campus officers killed
More TOP STORIES News