Man wanted for attempting to lure high school girls into his car in Ardsley

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ARDSLEY, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police in Ardsley are asking residents to keep a lookout for a man who was allegedly trying to lure high school girls into his car.

On Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the man tried to offer the girls a ride to the school.

He allegedly told them he was from the Sleepy Hollow area and that he needed help to find the high school.

The incidents happened in the Hartsdale section of the Ardsley School District.

He's being described as a white man in his 40s with dark hair and a receding hairline.

He was seen driving an older model red/maroon four-door sedan.



The Ardsley Police say they are asking residents to, "keep a lookout for a vehicle and male that match this description."

If you see an incident similar in nature please call 9-1-1, or the Ardsley and Greenburgh police.



ALSO READ | Connecticut Senate approved bill that protects abortion providers
EMBED More News Videos

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ardsleywestchester countyluringattempted luring
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought
Video shows $20k jewelry store smash-and-grab in NYC
Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot answering door of Queens home
NY, NJ travelers will need REAL ID to fly domestically in May 2023
Rent Guidelines Board looking at largest increase in decades
Woman sexually assaulted along popular NJ trail; 2 suspects sought
'Rail Fan' nabbed by NYPD after allegedly impersonating MTA worker
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice spring day
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
Some report rebound in COVID symptoms after Paxlovid antiviral pill
Secretary Blinken tests positive for COVID
Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages
More TOP STORIES News