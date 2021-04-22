Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Rate of vaccinations slowing down in US, CDC says

The White House says some 200 million citizens have gotten at least one dose of a COVID shot.
However, the CDC says the rate of vaccinations is slowing down, even though hospitalizations and infections are ticking up in parts of the country.
Some vaccination sites in Texas and Florida that once had long lines are now a virtual ghost town.
Vaccination numbers have been falling for about the last 9 days.
Last week the US was averaging about 3.35 million shots a day and now the average is just over 3 million.
Here are more of today's headlines:
3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID-19 after lengthy hospitalization
A 79-year-old southern California woman who survived cancer three times was welcomed home with a drive-by parade after she beat COVID-19.
Neighbors, firefighters and even the Simi Valley Police Department were on hand for Sue Michael's homecoming parade.
Brooklyn dad gets vaccine after year-long COVID battle that required lung transplant
A 33-year-old father of two from Brooklyn is counting his blessings after a nearly year-long battle with COVID-19 that required a lung transplant and nearly nine months on a blood cleaning machine.
On Thursday, Edwin Luna was vaccinated against the disease that almost killed him and reunited with those who helped save his life.
Push in Bronx to fight vaccine hesitancy among holdouts
The United States is pushing for more Americans to get vaccinated as the number of people getting shots is dropping.
The pace of vaccinations in the city has slowed down from 114,000 doses administered on April 8 to just 34,000 on Wednesday.
The Bronx Rising Initiative is running pop-up locations with the hope that improved access will help convince holdouts in the hardest-hit borough.
77 inmates at Iowa prison given overdoses of COVID-19 vaccine, officials say
Dozens of inmates at an Iowa prison were given overdoses of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
Two medical staff members from the Iowa Department of Corrections incorrectly administered the vaccine -- developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech -- to 77 inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison for men located in Fort Madison, about 90 miles southeast of Iowa City. The dosages given exceeded the amount recommended by the vaccine manufacturer, according to Cord Overton, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Jersey City's flip-flop on in-person learning sparks protest
Parents of some Jersey City school children plan to protest this morning, after back-and-forth decisions regarding the district's return to in-person learning.
First the parents were told students would be going back to classrooms next week. Then came word over the weekend that in-person learning was being shelved for the rest of the school year.
And as of now, in-person learning will resume next week. The current plan calls for students to return in a phased approach. Pre-k through third grade students will return next week, on April 29. All other grades will return to classrooms on May 10.
Alaska governor joins Florida in legal battle over cruise no sail order
The legal battle over whether cruise ships can set sail from the U.S. again is ramping up.
Alaska is now suing the federal government to bring back cruises immediately. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy says his state has lost $3 billion due to the cruise industry stoppage in 2020.
Alaska is joining a lawsuit already filed by Florida against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NJ county urges COVID-19 vaccines ahead of in-person high school, college graduations
One county in New Jersey is urging high school and college seniors to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ahead of in-person graduation ceremonies.
Morris County and Atlantic Health System launched an initiative to urge students to schedule appointments at the Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Rockaway Township via the Atlantic Health System's website.
NY surpasses 2 million positive cases
New York has now recorded more than two million positive cases of COVID-19, 2,002,512 to be exact. Meanwhile, the state recorded it's lowest one day positivity rate since November 5, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. Just 4,996 tests were positive out of the 242,432 results reported Wednesday, a 2.06% positivity rate.
NYC school bus fleet all-electric by 2035
New York City's school bus fleet will be all-electric by 2035, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. The effort will start with the introduction of 75 electric school buses within years, the mayor said.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
