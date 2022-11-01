Arrest made in shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island home

Republican nominee for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin says there was a shooting outside his home on Long Island on Sunday afternoon.

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- An arrest was announced Tuesday after a double shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island home in October.

Noah Green, 18, is the first person to be charged in the double shooting outside the home of the Republican nominee for New York governor.

Green is charged with possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. One of the guns used in the shooting has been recovered.

At the time of the incident, Zeldin said his twin 16-year-old daughters were home, and when they heard gunshots, they locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney released a statement on the arrest:

"Over the past three weeks, investigators from the District Attorney's Office working with Suffolk County Police Department detectives, have been working to solve the shooting that occurred outside Congressman Zeldin's home. Through that collaborative and diligent police work, we have now recovered one of the firearms used in that dangerous shooting. The investigation is continuing and we expect that will have more developments in the future."

Green is being held on $750,000 cash, $1.5 million bond and $7.5 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

