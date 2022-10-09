Republican nominee for NY Governor Lee Zeldin says shooting took place outside home on Long Island

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- Republican nominee for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin says there was a shooting outside his home on Long Island on Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk County Police confirm they are investigating a shooting on Saint George Drive West in Shirley that injured two people.

Zeldin says his two 16-year-old daughters were home at the time and when they heard gunshots and screaming, they locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911.

Zeldin says the two people who were shot were laying down under his front porch and bushes out front. He says he does not know their identities and that his family is providing investigators with home security camera footage.

