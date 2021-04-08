Arrest made after Asian woman grabbed, hair pulled in random attack in NYC

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police made an arrest Wednesday after an attack on an Asian woman in Brooklyn, and they say the same suspect is responsible for an attack on an elderly Asian man this week.

Authorities say the suspect approached a 32-year-old woman who was walking on Kings Highway on March 22.
He reportedly grabbed her and pulled her hair, causing her head and neck pain.

The man let go of the victim and walked away, but police say no words were exchanged during the attack and he didn't steal anything.

The victim did not seek medical attention.

Joseph Russo, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault as a hate crime and harassment as a hate crime.



Russo is also facing charges in connection to another attack in Brooklyn.

The other hate crime against an Asian victim happened on Monday. In that case, the 77-year-old victim was standing outside a supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.
Russo accused of pushing him to the ground and walking off without saying a word.

He is charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime in that case.

And late Wednesday, police also charged Russo with assault as a hate crime and harassment in connection to a third attack, which took place on March 5.

In that incident, Russo approached a 64-year-old Asian woman and shoved her to the ground.

